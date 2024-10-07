Truist Financial Corp Has $6.40 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $179.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.18.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 121.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Barclays raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.