Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,326 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 199,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

