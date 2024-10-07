Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 213,276 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,276 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE:LMND opened at $16.69 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $37,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,108.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.