SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,681 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,898,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,090,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $28.36 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

