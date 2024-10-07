Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 176.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IDT were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDT during the first quarter worth $254,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:IDT opened at $38.16 on Monday. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $966.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. IDT’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551 shares in the company, valued at $20,519.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551 shares in the company, valued at $20,519.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $281,982.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,101. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

