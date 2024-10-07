Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CLW opened at $26.35 on Monday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $438.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.