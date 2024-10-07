Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,886 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,971 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,804,000 after buying an additional 700,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after buying an additional 587,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

CFG opened at $41.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

