4,600 Shares in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth $3,073,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,653,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,901,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,954,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $23,148,000.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOW opened at $29.12 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

BOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Stories

