Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 238,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 835.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at $32.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $980.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

In other news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $126,488.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at $520,028.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southside Bancshares news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $126,488.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,028.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $187,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,174.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $500,319. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSI

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.