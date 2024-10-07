Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Radware by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Radware by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $941.00 million, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

