Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMLV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $880.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.