Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $56,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Illumina by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 305.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,067,000 after buying an additional 1,118,747 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,285,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Illumina by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after buying an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $77,628,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.05.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $141.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average is $120.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $148.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

