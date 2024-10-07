Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 90.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,461,000 after acquiring an additional 638,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.