Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,754,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,857 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.3255 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.