Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,890 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

