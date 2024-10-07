Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires Shares of 1,564 Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after buying an additional 501,937 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 687,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,766,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 360,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 85,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $10,482,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

FELG stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.