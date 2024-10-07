Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 135.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,012,000 after buying an additional 2,805,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $46.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.