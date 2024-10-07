Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 191 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $3,565,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $105.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

