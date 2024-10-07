SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,687,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $235.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.97 and a 200-day moving average of $210.71. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

