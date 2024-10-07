Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $8.72 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.