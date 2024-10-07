Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after buying an additional 4,240,388 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,307,000 after acquiring an additional 193,137 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Global Payments by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,710,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5 %

GPN stock opened at $98.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

