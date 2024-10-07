Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 56 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 755.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 3.6 %

DKS opened at $215.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

