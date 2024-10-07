Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $321.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.92. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.