Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,196,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,963,000 after purchasing an additional 393,553 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 518,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,277 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,858,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on QGEN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Qiagen stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

