Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Watsco by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $480.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

