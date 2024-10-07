Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Dover Trading Down 0.4 %

Dover stock opened at $188.91 on Monday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

