Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 287.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NU were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NU by 179.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

