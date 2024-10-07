CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 49,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 132,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,192,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,820,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,743,153.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

