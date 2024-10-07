Mantle (MNT) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $51.21 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.61163934 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $46,632,358.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

