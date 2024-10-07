Fusionist Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $79.54 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Fusionist has a market cap of $79.54 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,356,687 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.21035196 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $8,585,802.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

