Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

NYSE MAN opened at $71.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $80.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

