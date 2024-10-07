Compound (COMP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17.74 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $388.03 million and approximately $17.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $44.17 or 0.00070485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,082.24 or 0.40025647 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,005 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,005.23749199 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.8540394 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 525 active market(s) with $15,080,306.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

