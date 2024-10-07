NULS (NULS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. NULS has a total market cap of $35.64 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,153,245 coins and its circulating supply is 110,083,780 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

