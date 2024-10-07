Ripio Credit Network Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,455.73 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,786.28 or 1.00192862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00163847 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,496.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

