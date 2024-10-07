aelf (ELF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.90 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $273.86 million and $7.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,389,549 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

