Aragon (ANT) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $6.21 or 0.00009902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $267.86 million and $280,278.73 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

