B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $415,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $112.02 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

