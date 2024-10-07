B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,245 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 99.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $24.16 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

