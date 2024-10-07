B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

AKAM stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

