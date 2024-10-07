B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $440,000 Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 243,127 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

