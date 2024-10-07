B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $520,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $191.84 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

