Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 158.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 279,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 171,406 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 580,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 449,524 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

