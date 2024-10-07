B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

FIS opened at $84.63 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

