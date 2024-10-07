B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $170.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.57. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

