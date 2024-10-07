B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,552 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $39.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

