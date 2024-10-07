WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

