B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $464,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $7,873,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $302,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FMAR opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

