B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after buying an additional 404,190 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,814,000 after acquiring an additional 438,033 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THC opened at $156.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,867.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

