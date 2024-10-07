B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 237 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

IYC opened at $87.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $88.74.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

