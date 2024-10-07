B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 56,200 Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 397,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inogen by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in Inogen by 682.3% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,346,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $9.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. Inogen’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

